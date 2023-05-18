The journey in building a new home appears to slow but progress remains steady

And, while Sarah waits and watches as her new home is built she, too, can turn her attention to the wonderful distraction that summertime in Holland brings.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction of Sarah Wilkins’ home is well underway. The golf course community of Macatawa Legends in Holland is beginning to show real signs of life, including Sarah’s new home.

First thing she noticed, she has front doors. Construction Manager Alex Schmidt gave Sarah the latest updates, walking her through some of the mechanicals that had been installed.

Admittedly, it’s hard to get excited about a furnace until it’s winter in Holland, but Sarah was pretty jazzed because she knew it meant she’s one more step along in the process of building a new home.

Now that the HVAC is installed, it’s time for electrical and drywall. That’s when things really get exciting.

In the meantime, sales agent Maureen Smith took Sarah on a ride through the golf course, where she was able to imagine the lifestyle that comes with her new home. From the club house and restaurant choices to a fully-equipped gym and three swimming pools, never mind the golf course around which the community is situated, it truly is resort-style living. Soon enough the golf course will be loaded with folks.

