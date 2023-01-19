Follow along as Sarah Wilkins builds new with Eastbrook Homes

Imagine being able to build your dream home, from the bottom-up. Sarah Wilkins is doing just that, and we’re going to follow along.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is The American Dream, owning your own home. But imagine being able to build your dream home, from the bottom-up. Every fixture and finish is yours to select.

Sarah Wilkins is doing just that, and we’re going to follow along.

The Holland Hospital Pathologist is working with Eastbrook Homes to build a house where she and her son, 13-year-old Kayne, can stretch out. She’s working with Eastbrook sales rep Maureen Smith and has selected a lot at The Estates at Macatawa Legends in Holland.

Sarah put together a list of wants and needs, including a hang-out space for Kayne, a big yard for outdoor activity, and a pool.

Now that the lot has been selected, Sarah must choose a floorplan. That’s next time on Building New with Sarah.

