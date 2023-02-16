Building New with Sarah: Sarah chooses resort-style living and space to stretch out

Among the amenities are a championship golf course and clubhouse, multiple restaurants, a swimming pool and fitness center.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sarah Wilkins is getting excited. She’s building new with Eastbrook Homes, leaving behind her downtown Holland condo in favor of resort-style living and space to stretch out.

Sarah has chosen Eastbrook’s Estates at Macatawa Legends, one of Holland’s premiere lakeshore communities. It offers nearly 400-acres of recreational and entertainment opportunities. Among the amenities, are a championship golf course and clubhouse, multiple restaurants, a swimming pool and fitness center.

Sarah worked with Eastbrook sales consultant Maureen Smith to select a lot and a floor plan, a single-family home with lots of bells and whistles. Sarah’s dream, after what seems like a lifetime of hard work and set-backs, is finally taking shape.

To learn how an Eastbrook sales consultant can help you find just the right home and community, visit www.EastbrookHomes.com.

Next time, it’s off to Eastbrook’s 4000-square-foot Home Creation Studio, where Sarah will begin making some exciting design decisions about her new home.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.