Enjoy delicious summer desserts without destroying your healthy eating plan

Summer is here and that means warm, hopefully sunny days. How many of us consider ice cream the perfect cool-down treat? But what can we have instead of Ice cream if we’re trying to watch our weight but still want a treat?
Dr. Geri Williams joined us from Ideal You Health Center with some advice. She shared alternatives to ice cream, endorsed the watermelon as a healthy option, and offered a special opportunity for weight loss with Ideal You Health Center.
For a limited time, Ideal You is offering its “Slim Summer Sale.” Get a free body composition analysis and $200 in free groceries when you sign up for the program.
Learn more about it at https://www.idealyou.us/ or call (616) 344-4651.
