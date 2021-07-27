Enjoy delicious summer desserts without destroying your healthy eating plan

For a limited time, Ideal You is offering its “Slim Summer Sale.”

Summer is here and that means warm, hopefully sunny days. How many of us consider ice cream the perfect cool-down treat? But what can we have instead of Ice cream if we’re trying to watch our weight but still want a treat?

Dr. Geri Williams joined us from Ideal You Health Center with some advice. She shared alternatives to ice cream, endorsed the watermelon as a healthy option, and offered a special opportunity for weight loss with Ideal You Health Center.

Learn more about it at https://www.idealyou.us/ or call (616) 344-4651.

