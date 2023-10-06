x
Enjoy all that summer at Shanty Creek has to offer, including lots of golf

Lindsey Southwell is the Marketing Director at Shanty Creek and she joined us to talk golf.

BELLAIRE, Michigan — It is a golfer’s paradise. 90 holes, on five different courses, all at one resort. 

She said visitors will often book a Shanty Creek vacation and plan to play all five courses. 

The resort offers customized Stay & Play packages, where reservationists will set up whatever each visitor wants to experience. 

For more details or to make reservations, visit www.ShantyCreek.com.

    

