Experience the benefits of a plant-based diet with Spectrum Health’s Plant Powered Challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Want to lose weight? Sleep better? Have more energy? Feel in control of your health? You can have all of these benefits and more – all from simple dietary changes – in less than 30 days. Join the Spectrum Health Plant Powered Challenge and begin to see results for yourself.

The Plant Powered Challenge offers weekly challenges, classes, resources and support for lasting health transformation.

Learn science-backed benefits of eating a plant-forward diet

Make small changes every week by participating in a weekly challenge

Be inspired by patients who have turned their health around with the power of nutrition

Get support for lasting change from health coaches and community leaders

Try exciting new recipes and learn healthy cooking skills from culinary medicine chefs and physicians

Visit www.spectrumhealth.org/plantpower to register for the free, 30-day challenge.

As you get started, here is a recipe for a Smashed Bean and Avocado Sandwich from Chef Elizabeth Suvedi, Manager of Spectrum Health Culinary Medicine.

Smashed Bean and Avocado Sandwich

Yield: 4 servings. Ingredients:

8 slices of whole grain bread

1 cup canned cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1½ teaspoons lemon juice

¼ teaspoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¹/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

8 slices of large tomatoes

2 cups baby spinach or arugula

1 avocado, sliced

Instructions:

Put bread slices in a toaster and toast until your desired browning. Place beans in a small sized bowl. Add lemon juice, garlic, salt and black pepper. Mash beans with a potato masher or fork. Place four pieces of toast on a work surface. Divide the mashed beans among them. Top with the onion, tomato, spinach, avocado and remaining toast. Slice each sandwich in half, if desired.

Nutrition Information

Serving Size: 1 sandwich Calories: 290 | Total Fat: 6.4 g | Saturated Fat: 0.7 g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3.3 g | Sodium: 295 mg Total Carbohydrate: 45 g | Dietary Fiber: 12 g | Sugars: 12 g | Protein: 11.7 g

