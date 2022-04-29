Faith Hospice provides end-of-life care for patients and bereavement care for their loved ones

Benjamin Jacobs with Faith Hospice described the care his team provides to both patients and their loved ones.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Navigating all of the decisions that must be made as a loved one nears end-of-life can be difficult, and that’s where hospice care can help.

Benjamin Jacobs is Director of Operations at Faith Hospice and he described the physical, emotional and spiritual care his team provides to both patients and their loved ones.

For more information visit www.faithhospicecare.org or call 616-235-5113.

