Faith Hospice: Answering questions about end-of-life care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — End-of-life care can be confusing and researching hospice providers can be overwhelming in what is already a stressful and emotional time.

People are left with so many unanswered questions. What now? Where do I go? Who do I talk to? How do I get started?

Faith Hospice Executive Director Tammy Sue Veldkamp joined us with some answers. Veldkamp said Faith Hospice offers both in-home and in-patient care that is customized to meet each patient’s needs.

She said the care team modifies that plan as a patient’s needs change, and once they pass away, there are bereavement services for their loved ones.

You can learn more about Faith Hospice at www.FaithHospiceCare.org or call 616-235-5113.

