Experience Fall in Northern Michigan the way only Shanty Creek can do it

There is no shortage of things to do during the shoulder season, but the most popular attraction is the magnificent fall color display.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLAIRE, Mich. — Shanty Creek Marketing Director, Lindsey Southwell, says fall in Northern Michigan is her favorite season, and to experience it is to understand why.

There is no shortage of things to do during the shoulder season, but the most popular attraction is the magnificent fall color display.

Shanty Creek is offering an opportunity to view the colors while riding on their Schuss Mountain ski lift. The resort has partnered with Short’s Brewing Company and their Pure Michigan IPA. The 20 minute ride requires reservations and they are booking Saturdays in October.

Of course, Shanty Creek is still offering lots of great golf opportunities on five different courses. Southwell said the rates are lower in the fall and the courses have a lot more availability.

She said the list of fall color-peeping opportunities is extensive. There are kayak or boat rentals on Torch Lake or any of the chain-of-lakes. There are miles of hiking opportunities at nearby Grass River Natural Area, or biking at Glacial Hills Pathway, also located in the Bellaire area.

For more information about events and reservations, visit www.ShantyCreek.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.