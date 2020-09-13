Falls can be catastrophic for seniors, prevention is key

Nelson advises seniors to report any falls to their physician because they might be due to a new medication or a new pair of eye glasses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan assists older adults and their caregivers with all aspects of aging.

With that in mind, next week is Falls Prevention Awareness Week and Barb Nelson joined us from the Area Agency on Aging to talk about why prevention is so important. Among her advice, declutter your home and remove tripping hazards such as area rugs.

The AAAWM offers a variety of Healthy Aging programming which you can learn more about at www.aaawm.org.

