MUSKEGON, Mich. - Hockey season is underway, which means it’s the perfect time to head to Muskegon to support the Lumberjacks.

We took a tour around LC Walker Arena with head coach Mike Hamilton and team president Mike McCall to find out what’s new this season.

New year, new team, new victories! The Muskegon Lumberjacks kicked off their most successful season yet. Fans have more than the game to enjoy with the arena’s new suites, restaurants, bars and kids’ zone, which hosts a clown every evening game.

For more information on the Muskegon Lumberjacks and game-day tickets, visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

