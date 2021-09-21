Find out why vascular health is critical to overall well-being

September is Vascular Health Awareness Month and protecting your vascular, or circulatory system, is critical to so much about a person’s overall health.

This is sponsored content.

Dr. Ashraf Mansour is a Vascular Surgeon with Spectrum Health and he joined us to talk about this network of vessels that carries blood and oxygen throughout the body. Dr. Mansour talked about the impact of Covid-19 on the vascular system, what we can all do to maintain good vascular health, and the most common condition he treats.

In honor of Vascular Health Awareness Month, the Spectrum Health Vein Center will be hosting a free screening event on Thursday, September 23.

To register visit: https://www.onlineregistrationcenter.com/register/222/page1.asp?m=341&c=6407.

If you can’t make the event on September 23, call the Spectrum Health Vein Center to schedule a consultation at 844.700.VEIN or visit: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/cardiovascular/vascular-and-vein-care/vein-center.

