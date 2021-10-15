First-time home buyers face uncertainty and jitters so seek advice from a pro

Buying your first home can feel like an overwhelming challenge, all those first-time questions. Where do I look? What can I afford? Is now the right time?

Tammy Jo Budzynski, from TJ Homes, has helped a lot of first-time home buyers find answers to those questions and more, and she shared some tips for buying that first home.

Get a realtor you know and trust. They can help walk you through this complicated housing market.

Don’t get caught in the bling. Bells and whistles are great, but is the house structurally sound? How about the roof and the furnace?

Don’t get caught in the race. Our current housing market is crazy. Homes are selling fast and often over the asking price. Don’t get swept up in the frenzy and pay more than you can afford or more than the home is worth.

Stop looking for unicorns. They don’t exist. Find a home you love and then MAKE IT a unicorn!

Budzynski shares 15 additional tips in her monthly blog at https://tjhomes.com/first-home/.

