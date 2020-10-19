From an attorney’s point of view: What happens in a divorce

The end of a marriage can be a distressing thing for both parties. When it comes to hiring a lawyer to help work through all the challenges, who you choose can make a big difference.
Attorney Shon Cook described two different ways to file a divorce, one traditional, where details are settled in court, and the other where a settlement is reached before appearing in court.
For more information or to connect with Shon directly, visit www.shoncooklaw.com.
