Get help! Gambling problems can become financial, relationship, employment and health problems

Amy Embury is Prevention Manager with the Lakeshore Regional Entity and she shared an important Stay Outta the Danger Zone website.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For most people a little bit of gambling can be fun and entertaining, but for others it can get out of hand causing financial trouble, strained relationships, job issues, even health problems.

There are tips for responsible gambling, warning signs for someone who might be getting into trouble, and confidential free help. Embury said there has been a rise in teen gamblers, and those who are big into gaming may be a “click away” from online, illegal gambling. The Stay Outta the Danger Zone website has the 411 for Parents.

For more information, or to find help for yourself or a loved one, visit www.StayOuttatheDangerZone.com.

