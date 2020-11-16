Get in on the seller’s real estate market with help from TJ Homes

Tammy Jo Budzynski from TJ Homes said it really is a seller’s market right now.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — You’ve probably noticed that home values are going up and you’re thinking now might be a good time to cash in. Tammy Jo Budzynski from TJ Homes said it really is a seller’s market right now. In fact, Budzynski said, this September, home sales grew for the fourth month in a row.

She said the most important thing to consider when you want to list your home is taking a look at the market and knowing WHEN to sell. She said that’s where an expert can help. Next is knowing how to price the home to sell for top dollar.

Budzynski said it can be tricky. Overprice your home and you might scare off potential buyers. Price your home too low and the only offers you'll get are below your property's true value. Either way you lose out on getting the money you deserve.

