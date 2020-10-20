Get rid of expired and unwanted prescription meds during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.

The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. Community members are invited to stop by to dispose of expired prescriptions and other unwanted or unneeded medications.

This free and anonymous public service is part of the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Since the program was started in 2010, over 12 million pounds of medications and medical supplies have been collected and disposed-of. The next take back day is Saturday, Oct. 24 and Spectrum Health is among the thousands of organizations expected to participate.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Free and anonymous

Spectrum Health Healthier Communities

Widdicomb Building

665 Seward Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health Medical Group

South Pavilion

80 68th Street, Grand Rapids

Go to takebackday.dea.gov to find other locations

