GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An early whiff of spring is ready to be had at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show, underway March 5-8 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. One new trend in plants and gardening is the terrarium garden.

Derek Woodruff, from Floral Underground in Traverse City, stopped by My West Michigan on Friday, March 6 to show us how to create terrific terrariums. He even inspired us to throw a Terrarium Bar Party, where friends and family gather together to assemble their own terrariums in a group setting.

The host provides a variety of materials and then it’s up to each guest and his/her imagination to create something great. From stones to moss to succulents, the sky is the limit! Derek will be appearing at various times and locations throughout the show:

After each of Derek’s seminars, he’ll be hosting a Pop Up Shop/Make & Take where you can create and purchase exactly what’s covered in the seminar! Additional fees required.

Friday at 4 p.m. -- Succulents Bar in the Grand Gallery

Saturday at 3 p.m. -- Succulents Bar in the Grand Gallery

Sunday at 2 p.m. -- Pop Up Shop at the Home Stage



The West Michigan Home & Garden Show kicked off on Thursday, March 8 and runs through Sunday, March 8. Here are the specific show times and admissions information:

Show Dates & Hours:

Thursday, March 5: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, March 6: 12 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission:

Adult: $10 Online / $12 At the Door

$10 Online / $12 At the Door Child (6-14): $4

(6-14): $4 Multi-Day Adult Ticket (Online Only): $18

For more information about show dates, hours and prices, visit the Home and Garden event site.

