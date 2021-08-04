Getting an appropriate amount of sleep each night is critical to achieving weight loss goals

Dr. Geri Williams, from Ideal You Health Centers, explained why getting your Z’s helps with weight loss.

She said the most important time for body repair and weight loss is between the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., so when you sleep is also important. Sleep coaching is just one aspect of the Ideal You experience.

It’s also about eating real food and learning how to eat so the weight stays off. Dr. Williams said people on the Ideal You program report seeing results in the first week, many of them up to 10 lbs. in the first 10 days.

Right now, Dr. Williams is offering $200 in FREE Groceries when you sign up for the Ideal You program and consultations are FREE if you book today! Sign-up at www.IdealYou.us. If you have questions, call 844-278-4443.

