Good fat vs. bad fat when it comes to health and weight-loss

Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You explains the difference between 'good fat' and 'bad fat.'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is a sponsored story.

“Eating fat doesn’t necessarily make a person fat.” That’s according to Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You Weight Loss Center.

Dr. Williams explained that “not all fats are created equal. For instance, an avocado may have the same number of calories as a donut. But the avocado will supply your body with healthy dietary fats which are essential building blocks for healthy skin, nervous system and the hormones our body makes.” Dr. Williams contrasted that with the donut, which has been fried in trans fats and is full of sugar and empty calories that inflame the body and cause weight gain.

Dr. Williams shared some examples of foods that are rich in healthy fats, things like salmon, lamb, olives, grass fed beef, avocado. “When you cook, reach for healthy fats like avocado oil, coconut oil, ghee and olive oil. Avoid eating or preparing foods with seed and vegetable oils like soy, corn, canola and peanut oil. These oils are high in omega-6 fatty acids which if overconsumed are pro-inflammatory and can activate inflammation,” Dr. Williams explained.

“Diets that 30–35% healthy fats and low in carbs will activate a hormone released from fat cells that works to enhance your metabolism and increase the rate in which fats are broken down and that curbs your appetite. Eating healthy fat leaves you feeling full whereas low-fat diets and diets high in sugar and carbs do not activate that satiety hormone, so we eat end up eating more and storing fat instead.”

Dr. Williams cautioned there is a big “Fat Mistake” we should avoid. “It's true, some fat is good for you. That said, fat is not a calorie-free food. It's the exact opposite. While eating more fat—and low-carb —is beneficial, the calories from fat add up quickly, so be careful.”

Those who want to lose 20-40 lbs. before summer and save should visit and book today or call 1-800-Ideal-You. By doing that, they will receive a $100 consultation, including a health evaluation and body composition analysis, for free. They’ll also receive $200 in free groceries when they sign up.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.