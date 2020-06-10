Midwives delivered more than 1,600 babies at Spectrum Hospitals last year

Spectrum health is celebrating Midwifery Week, October 4-10, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — National Midwifery Week was created to celebrate and recognize midwives and midwife-led care. Spectrum health is celebrating Midwifery Week, October 4-10, 2020.

Midwives approach patient care a little differently and serve women of all ages. We asked Certified Nurse Midwife Lauren DeLeon to tell us more about the work of a midwife.

To make an appointment, contact a Spectrum Health Midwifery and OB/GYN practice:

Spectrum Health Midwifery and OB/GYN

425 Michigan St. NE

Grand Rapids, MI

616-391-3302

Spectrum Health Pennock Midwifery and OB/GYN

1005 W. Green St. – Suite 301

Hastings, MI

269-945-8080

