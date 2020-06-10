Midwives delivered more than 1,600 babies at Spectrum Hospitals last year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — National Midwifery Week was created to celebrate and recognize midwives and midwife-led care. Spectrum health is celebrating Midwifery Week, October 4-10, 2020.
Midwives approach patient care a little differently and serve women of all ages. We asked Certified Nurse Midwife Lauren DeLeon to tell us more about the work of a midwife.
To make an appointment, contact a Spectrum Health Midwifery and OB/GYN practice:
Spectrum Health Midwifery and OB/GYN
425 Michigan St. NE
Grand Rapids, MI
616-391-3302
Spectrum Health Pennock Midwifery and OB/GYN
1005 W. Green St. – Suite 301
Hastings, MI
269-945-8080
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.