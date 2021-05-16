G.R. Public Museum’s annual Collections & Cocktails event is adapted for COVID restrictions

The Grand Rapids Public Museum’s annual Collections and Cocktails fundraising event pays tribute to the city's Furniture City legacy.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids was once known as Furniture City so it only makes sense that the public museum would have a fabulous assortment of furniture in its collection.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum’s annual Collections and Cocktails fundraising event pays tribute to that legacy.

Because of the pandemic, the event is different this year. It runs May 19-21 and there are options for participating. Each of them offers a chance to see the museum’s collection of furniture, some of it made right here in West Michigan.

One option will be small group, in-person tours of the collection. There are a few tickets still available for that option. Another is a virtual tour on May 19 at noon. And finally, the general public will have a chance to see a portion of the collection on May 24.

If none of these options works for you, please consider supporting the museum with a financial donation. Collections & Cocktails is one of two major fundraising events for the museum and all proceeds from Collections & Cocktails will go to support the care and keeping of the museum’s entire collection of more than 250,000 artifacts and specimens.

For more information, to purchase one of the last few tickets or to register for the virtual event, visit www.grpm.org/2021collections-cocktails.

