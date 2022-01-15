Michigan’s largest RV and family vacation show rolls into Grand Rapids in January

The show will feature a dozen dealers offering more than 200 lines. In all, there will be more than 200,000 square feet of RVs!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show will take over DeVos Place Jan. 20-23.

The show will feature a dozen dealers offering more than 200 lines. In all, there will be more than 200,000 square feet of RVs! The latest motor homes, fifth wheels, travel trailers, teardrops, fold-downs and van campers will be on display and available for purchase, with financing available right at the show.

Visitors will be able to find the perfect camping or vacation destination with exhibitors representing hundreds of public and private campgrounds, and U.S. and Canadian Resorts. There will be free seminars by Hutch and Shari of Freedom In A Can on RV basics for new owners, tips and tricks for visiting National Parks, equipping your RV with solar power and gourmet camp cooking and baking.

Check out the fascinating Antique RV Display by the Tin Can Tourist Club, along with the VW Bus conversion display from Buses by the Beach, benefiting the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors.

There will be a Free I ♥ RVing magazine subscription with every online ticket purchase. Patrons attending the show can enjoy an RVer's Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Proceeds go to the Cran-Hill Ranch Summer Scholarship Fund. Breakfast cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children. All admission tickets should be purchased online for touchless transactions at GrandRapidsRVShow.com.

Dates & Times Admission

Thursday, Jan. 20 3pm - 9pm Adults: $12

Friday, Jan. 21 Noon - 9pm Multi-Day Ticket: $18

Saturday, Jan. 22 10am - 9pm Children (6 – 14): $5

Sunday, Jan. 23 11am - 5pm 5 & Under: Free

