Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival is back after a year off due to COVID-19, runs July 30-Aug. 8

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — They’re making up for lost time in Grand Haven this summer. The annual Coast Guard Festival gets underway on July 30. It’s a chance to celebrate and honor the men and women of the United States Coast Guard and their rich history in Grand Haven.

After having to cancel the festival in 2020 because of the pandemic, Marketing Director Annie Lengkeek said there is a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s festival. What started as a community picnic to celebrate the Coast Guard almost 100 years ago will still feature a picnic, but there is a little something for everyone.

There are tribute bands aplenty, including Queen, Michael Jackson, Bob Seger and Michael Bublé. Visitors may choose to attend the Festival Idol competition, a cardboard boat race, car show, carnival, street dancing, a softball tournament or festival run. The Grand Parade on Aug. 7 is always a crowd favorite, and later that day, fireworks will light up the night sky.

The Coast Guard Festival runs July 30 through Aug. 8. For a look at all of the events, plus tickets and parking information, visit www.coastguardfest.org.

