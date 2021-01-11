Grand Rapids Public Museum event honors museum, community supporters

The 13th annual Jay and Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala is the Museum’s largest fundraiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This is sponsored content.

It’s time once again to recognize some of the people who’ve positively impacted the community through their leadership and contributions to West Michigan and the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The 13th annual Jay and Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala is the Museum’s largest fundraiser and is critical to sustaining the museum’s programming. Among the awards being handed out, the Jay & Betty Van Andel Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of our community, and this year it goes to the Sebastian Foundation.

The Dave & Carol Van Andel Leadership Award is given to someone who supports philanthropic organizations and contributes to the cultural, educational and economic health of our community. This one goes to Kaplin Jones.

The Casey Award is named after one of the Museum’s most dynamic volunteers, Casey Wondergem. This award highlights public service and serves to inspire and encourage continued charitable activity. The recipients this year are George & Missy Sharpe.

Tickets for in-person attendance are sold out but supporters can also “attend” by watching a live stream on the Museum website, Facebook, and You Tube channel.

Folks can also support by participating in a great auction, which includes a Mathias Alten original painting, spa packages, and so much more.

The Jay & Betty Van Andel Legacy Awards Gala is on Thursday, November 4. Full event details can be found at www.grpm.org/13thLegacyAwards.

