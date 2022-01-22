Climb aboard and get a feel for the camping lifestyle at this weekend’s Grand Rapids RV Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is underway at DeVos Place through Jan. 23.
The show features all of the camping equipment you could ever need, from pop-ups and travel trailers to fifth wheels and fancy motor coaches. There are some fantastic show specials being offered.
For tickets and show times, visit www.grandrapidsRVShow.com.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.