Growing Smiles ensures safety and preparedness plan for patients return

Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry has a safety and preparedness plan in place as families return to the office.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the COVID-19 shutdown, the Growing Smiles team worked hard behind the scenes to ensure the health and safety of their team and families upon returning to work.

Growing Smiles plans to keep patients safe by having a new check in process, infection control, text pay/virtual check-out, and the team providing a safe and enjoyable environment for kids.

Growing Smiles is not sure when they will be able to operate under more “normal” guidelines, but for now this is what their colleagues in the field and researchers are saying are the best ways to mitigate risk for exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

In addition, every morning the Growing Smiles team is answering their own COVID-19 screening questions and doing a temperature check to ensure they are well enough to work. They are asked to wear masks at all times in the building and to maintain social distancing whenever possible.

Growing Smiles is now accepting new patients without a referral, as well.

As always, Growing Smiles is doing their very best to make each appointment fun, comfortable and as easy as possible for each of their patients and families.

To learn more information about Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry or to schedule an appointment visit their website at growingsmilesgr.com or call (616) 988-485.

