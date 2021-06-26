HarborLight Credit Union offers loans for purchase of home, RV or whatever customers need

Whether it’s the purchase of a new home or the remodeling of an existing one, the purchase of a car, boat or RV, HarborLight Credit Union is willing to help. The credit union has two locations in Whitehall, where the focus is on community service and customer relationships. We spoke with Justin Bamford and Sarah Kluchkovskiyto discover what sets HarborLight Credit Union apart from other lenders. Learn more about HarborLight Credit Union and all of their special loan programs, at www.harborlightcu.org.