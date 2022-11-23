Health careers are abundant and not only for jobs providing hands-on care

The pandemic has exacerbated the challenge of finding people to fill all of the jobs that exist in health care.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The pandemic has exacerbated a challenge that already existed in the health care industry, and that’s finding people to fill all of the jobs that exist in health care.

Doug Himmelein is Executive Vice President of Operations and Human Resources at Holland Home and Charlotte Byndas is Director of Recruitment Operations and Contingent Workforce at Corewell Health, formerly Spectrum Health. They both serve on The West Michigan Health Careers Council and joined us to talk about the challenges they face in recruiting workers.

Himmelein said there are some misperceptions about working in the health care industry, that all of the jobs involve direct patient care, but that is not the case. There are many support positions, and many that do not require a degree. The West Michigan Health Careers Council is dedicated to creating a pipeline of qualified health care talent for our area.

For more information visit www.wmihealthcareers.org and for more information on careers in and out of health care visit www.westmiworks.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.