Hearing loss due to noise exposure is the number one preventable chronic health problem in the world, so let’s prevent it

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The world health organization reports that hearing loss due to noise exposure is the #1 preventable chronic health problem in the world. With that in mind, many Michigan residents will be engaging in noisy activities this fall. Here are some things we can do to protect our ears and make sure we have healthy hearing in the years to come

#1 Protect your ears from excessive noise.

Leaf blowers – they range in decibel from 90-110 dB which means exposure will cause damage within as little as 2 minutes of unprotected exposure. Wear ear muffs, ear plugs. Use these with other noisy yard equipment like riding mowers. Be careful with the use of headphones that play music or broadcast radio programming. If they are not specifically designed with noise cancel technology, you may be causing more hearing loss because you are turning the volume up to hear programming over the equipment noise. If you are not sure how loud your power tools are, there’s an app for that. Take a look in the app store to find phone-based noise level meters. You’d be surprised at how much noise you are in on a regular basis.

Hunting – every year, Dr. Karen Jacobs, from AVA Hearing Center, sees people who have discharged their guns within their blinds. She advises hunters to make sure the rifle barrel is clearly outside the enclosure. The repercussion from the discharge can cause severe, permanent hearing loss. Wear filtered ear plugs or muffs if you are an avid hunter. If you are an occasional hunter consider using an ear plug in the opposite ear of your trigger hand. If you are target shooting wear ear muffs and ear plugs for maximum protection.

Insert ear buds – when using non-noise canceling ear buds to listen to music, prolonged exposure to sound can cause damage. We tend to turn volumes up loudly to block out extraneous noise, rising the decibel level reduces the length of time we can be exposed to a sound. Because earbuds fit deep in the ear, we get elevated sound pressure levels at the eardrum. Limit the exposure – every hour of listening, take a 15-minute quiet break. Use noise cancelling earbuds if available.

#2 Get a baseline hearing test at age 50.

This will help identify a progressive hearing problem from noise or from co-morbid conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, fibromyalgia, anemia, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, kidney disease, sleep apnea and also ototoxic medications that can cause hearing loss.

Dr. Jacobs says the goal is to establish hearing thresholds while the hearing sensitivity is within a normal hearing range. About 80% of people will pass a hearing test at age 50, so it is a great time to get a quick, easy test.

