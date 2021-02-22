Heart-healthy choices are encouraged during Heart Health Month

February is Heart Health Awareness Month and we spoke with Mercy Health Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Noah Thormeier about heart-healthy choices.

February is Heart Health Awareness Month and we spoke with Mercy Health Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Noah Thormeier about heart-healthy choices, as well as some of the services he provides at Mercy Health.

Dr. Thormeier said diet and lifestyle have a profound effect on preventing cardiovascular disease. This is accomplished by affecting risk factors such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugars.

Dr. Thormeier also discussed the WATCHMAN procedures being performed at Mercy Health. WATCHMAN is a minimally invasive, one-time procedure that reduces stroke risk in people with atrial fibrillation. It’s a safe alternative to long-term warfarin therapy which offers comparable stroke risk reduction and enables patients to stop taking Warfarin.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, it is safe to seek care at Mercy Health. In fact, it’s important not to postpone care that is needed to get healthy and stay well.

For more information about Covid-19 or cardiovascular services at Mercy Health, visit www.mercyhealth.com.

