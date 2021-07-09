Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital honored for tenth straight year, launches new childhood cancer campaign

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and when it comes to kids with cancer the team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is all about making the impossible, possible.

New research and innovations allow for life-changing treatment and care. The pediatric hematology and oncology program is one of the only local programs recognized nationally by US News and World Report and specializes in personalized care for your little ones.

Dr. James Fahner is Division Chief for Pediatric Hematology and Oncology. He said the kids cancer program at Helen DeVos is one of the largest children's cancer treatment programs in the Midwest.

Dr Fahner said his team of leading practitioners is dedicated to giving your child and family more hope through state-of-the-art care, something families had to travel many miles to receive not too long ago.

