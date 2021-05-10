Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital team fights for every child

US News & World Report has ranked Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in many specialties for 10 years in a row.

This is sponsored content.

When your child has a serious health issue it becomes the center of your world.

You want to know they’re getting focused attention and the latest in treatments and support. You want the best fighters in your corner. At Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, their team fights for every child.

With more than 350 pediatric specialists and subspecialists, the team of clinicians and experts pursues innovations that replace fear with hope and doubt with answers. They believe in the possibility of every child’s future because it’s only impossible until it isn’t.

US News & World Report has ranked Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in many specialties for 10 years in a row. Dr. Hossain Marandi is president of HDVCH and he joined us to talk about some of the latest innovations being employed by his team.

For more information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/impossible.

