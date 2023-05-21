Holland Home offers full continuum of care and a Lifecare Promise for area seniors

Since 1892, Holland Home has been caring for area seniors, whatever their needs or lifestyle choices demand.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Since 1892, Holland Home has been caring for area seniors, whatever their needs or lifestyle choices demand.

From independent to assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation, their team is ready to provide compassionate care however it’s needed.

CFO Adam Kinder said Holland Home has continued to adapt, as West Michigan’s aging population and their needs have changed.

Kinder described Holland Home's Lifecare Promise, the commitment to residents that they will have guaranteed living accommodations, even if they outlive their financial resources.

He said people need not be wealthy to live at Holland Home. here are living plans for most any budget.

To learn more about Holland Home, visit www.HollandHome.org, or explore your options by calling the sales team at 616-643-2730.

