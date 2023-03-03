Grow a Great Garden and Talk Tomatoes with Small House Farm’s Bevin Cohen

Cohen will talk about how easy it is to succeed in the garden.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Anyone who’s tried to grow a garden but failed to produce in the way they’d imagined hasn’t had a chance to be inspired by Bevin Cohen. He is an award-winning author, herbalist, the owner of Small House Farm, and host of the popular Seeds & Weeds podcast and he’s here in Grand Rapids this weekend for the West Michigan Home & Garden Show.

Cohen will talk about how easy it is to succeed in the garden. For those of us who doubt our own skills, Cohen said the one thing most failed gardeners do wrong is get impatient. Successful gardens take time.

Cohen is the author or editor of more than ten books. His latest, “Grow Great Vegetables in Michigan,” is coming out in April.

While he’s on stage, March 3 and 4, Cohen will share two topics: Grow a Great Garden and Let’s Talk Tomatoes.

The West Michigan Home & Garden Show runs through Sunday, March 5 at DeVos Place. For tickets and show times visit www.grhomeshow.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.