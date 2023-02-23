Spring is in the air as West Michigan Home & Garden Show returns to DeVos Place

The show is returning to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, March 2-5, and it’s promising everything from home improvements to gardening inspiration.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This is the 44th season for the West Michigan Home & Garden Show. It’s been 44 years of hyping folks up for spring after yet another Michigan winter. The show is returning to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, March 2-5, and it’s promising everything from home improvements to gardening inspiration.

The first thing that will strike visitors is the aroma of plants and flowers, in all their glory, situated around the convention hall in a variety of feature gardens. There will be five free seminar stages and hundreds of local businesses exhibiting products and services, and offering some great deals as indoor and outdoor spring chores approach.

The Garden & Art Market offers an opportunity to make purchases on the spot, everything from gardening tools to home décor.

Tickets can be purchased at the DeVos Place box office or online at www.grhomeshow.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.