Organization expert encourages 'out of the box thinking' at West Michigan Home & Garden Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kate Wert is co-owner of Moxie Life Organizing, a full-service organizing and coaching company. She helps people with everything from household decluttering and organizing, to downsizing, spatial planning and closet design.

Wert is headlining the Home Stage this weekend at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show. She says the toughest part of decluttering is getting started but once that happens, she encourages her clients to “organize outside the box.”

That is the message she is sharing during the Home & Garden Show. Wert will be on stage Saturday, March 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and then again on Sunday, March 6 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The West Michigan Home & Garden Show runs through the weekend. Show times and ticket prices are available at https://showspan.com/WMH/.

