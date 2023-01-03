Houseplant Guru to dole out advice at West Michigan Home & Garden Show

Lisa Steinkopf is The Houseplant Guru, and she will be in Grand Rapids as part of the West Michigan Home & Garden Show, March 2-5 at DeVos Place.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the best ways to make it through a Michigan winter is to surround yourself with plants.

Lisa Steinkopf is The Houseplant Guru, and she will be in Grand Rapids as part of the West Michigan Home & Garden Show, March 2-5 at DeVos Place. Steinkopf will appear on stage each day of the show, dispensing advice for growing beautiful, thriving houseplants.

She said adding some green to your living space is popular right now.

“Young people are becoming homeowners later in life and so may not have a garden to work in. Or many people live in apartments with no gardens, but we all need nature around us and so the houseplant is the answer,” said Steinkopf.

She explained that many people discovered plants during the lockdown because they had time on their hands and needed something to care for.

“Plants are therapy,” said Steinkopf. “You can talk to them while caring for them. It is soothing to wash their leaves, water them, and prune them. Plants make us happy.”

As for keeping plants healthy, that can be its own challenge. Steinkopf said light is the most important aspect of plant care.

“Choose a plant that can thrive in the light you have to offer them.”

However, all is not lost if you don’t have a window that provides enough light. Steinkopf said a grow light is the next best thing. You can grow plants anywhere with a grow light.

Next in importance is watering. Steinkopf said a schedule is not necessary.

“You should check your plants often and most likely they will need water once a week. But, if it has been a cloudy week, which in Michigan there has been a lot of, your plant isn't using the water as quickly. Also, the more the heater runs, the faster your plants dry out,” she said.

You can meet the Houseplant Guru and get more of her great advice at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show, March 2-5 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Tickets and showtimes are available at https://showspan.com/WMH/. You should also check out Lisa’s website, www.TheHouseplantGuru.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.