Local interior designer talks home remodeling, kitchen design, and meaningful décor at Home & Garden Show

Leslie Hart-Davidson will be giving a series of seminars this week at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Leslie Hart-Davidson knows how to inspire change. She does it every day working with clients of her interior design firm, HDD Studios. Hart-Davidson will be on stage this week during the West Michigan Home & Garden, sharing more inspiration during a series of seminars:

"Food is Love: 5 Tips for Designing a Kitchen You WANT to Use." March 5 @ 4 p.m. and March 6 @ 12 p.m.

This seminar, based on Leslie's recently published cookbook, explores kitchen design from a functional perspective. Attendees will hear a funny version of the history of kitchens and learn a new design language, TALC, to help get the HGTV look of a kitchen that really works well. Attendees will also have access to a free "Groceries to Leftovers" guide to help plan a kitchen perfect for their use.

"Leveling Up from Live, Laugh, Love" March 5 @ 6 p.m.

This seminar is based on Leslie's second book "It's Not Your Room, it's YOU" and encourages attendees to think beyond cookie cutter accessories and design to better express their "décor trifecta": Who they are, where they come from and what they believe in. Attendees will learn fun ways to incorporate budget-friendly, meaningful décor into their homes.

"What Your Contractor WISHED You Knew" March 6 @ 2 p.m.

This seminar is based on Leslie's first book "Remodeling Your House without Killing Your Spouse" and explores how HGTV is warping our sense of reality when it comes to remodeling. Attendees will learn about realistic budgeting, timeline issues and proactive planning to have the very best remodeling experience.

The West Michigan Home & Garden Show runs March 3-6 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. For show times and ticket prices visit www.Showspan.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.