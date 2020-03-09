Hometown Hospitality brings dining and drinks to Muskegon County with significant investment in the quality of life there.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — He’s a hometown guy who’s keeping it in the family - and in Muskegon County.

Mike Kordecki is the General Manager of Hometown Hospitality, owner of some of the most exciting spots on the lake shore. He sat down with us to talk about the business and his ambitious plans for the future. Hometown Hospitality’s existing restaurants include:

Smash Wine Bar and Bistro, Downtown Muskegon featuring fine dining along with small plates under ten dollars – and great WINE!

Marine Tap Room, Muskegon's Lakeside N – best pizza ever – great beer – and a wonderful staff.

Pub 111, Whitehall Business District – everyday burgers, fish tacos and salads a great place for lunch – and some outdoor music

Learn more about Hometown Hospitality's many local businesses at https://hometownhospitalitygroup.com/

