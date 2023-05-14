HomeTown Pharmacy addresses seasonal diet changes and gut health

As the seasons change, we have access to so much beautiful produce, but changes in your diet can also cause changes in your health.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’re lucky here in Michigan. As the seasons change, we have access to so much beautiful produce, but changes in your diet can also cause changes in your health.

Jonathan Grice is the president of HomeTown Pharmacy and he joined us to talk about how diet changes and their impact on the body.

He had advice for what people can do to alleviate the affects of seasonal food choices, including the use of probiotics, allergy testing, the need to carefully wash our produce and consider how it is prepared.

Grice said his team of HomeTown Pharmacists can help people address some of their symptoms.

There are HomeTown Pharmacy locations across West Michigan and the state. Visit www.HomeTownPharmacy.com.

