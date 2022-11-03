HomeTown Pharmacy comes alongside diabetes patients to optimize their treatments

According to Dianne Malburg with Hometown Pharmacy, HomeTown pharmacists will consult with patients to find just the right supplements for their situation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 37 million Americans have diabetes. That’s more than 11% of our total population. The vast majority of those people have type-2 diabetes, which is both preventable and manageable.

Dianne Malburg is the Vice President of Pharmacy with HomeTown Pharmacy and she joined us to talk about what she’s doing to help people with their diabetes treatments.

Malburg said the medications patients may be taking for their diabetes could be depleting their body of key nutrients. She can offer supplements to make up for that.

Learn more about HomeTown Pharmacy at www.hometownpharmacy.com/functional-health.

