HomeTown Pharmacy offers breast self-exam kits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and HomeTown Pharmacy is focused on the importance of early detection.

Dianne Malburg is the Vice President of Pharmacy with HomeTown. She said catching it early is critical with breast cancer and regular self-exams are key.

HomeTown is now offering a self-exam kit in their pharmacies. The kit is both functional and educational, and takes the mystery out of self-exams.

Malkburg said overall health plays a critical role in breast cancer prevention. She offered the following examples:

Exercise – physical activity reduces breast cancer mortality by about 40%

Maintain a healthy weight – especially after menopause; more fat tissue can raise estrogen levels

Diet – include cruciferous vegetables in your diet like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kale, radishes – these foods prevent cell damage, deactivate cancer-causing substances and destroy harmful cancer cells. A recent study showed that women who ate high amounts of these vegetables had a reduced risk of breast cancer.

Malburg also addressed hormone balance and how it plays a role in women’s health. She quoted studies that have shown breast cancer risk is related to estrogen and progesterone levels. Some breast cancers need estrogen and progesterone to grow.

Malburg suggested seeing a doctor or pharmacist to test hormone levels and then using supplements that can help, things like iodine, magnesium and vitamin D.

Schedule a hormone test or simply learn more about HomeTown Pharmacy at www.hometownpharmacy.com/functional-health.

