Sick of trying to manage multiple medications and supplements? Try HomeTown Pharmacy Right Packs

Derek VanGalder is the Director of Pharmacy at HomeTown Pharmacy and he joined us to explain how the Right Pack medicine management system works.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re managing multiple medications, trying to keep them all straight, ordering refills, simply remembering to take them? HomeTown Pharmacy offers something called Right Pack and it takes all the confusion and the hassles and the potential errors out of taking medications and supplements.

Derek VanGalder is the Director of Pharmacy at HomeTown Pharmacy and he joined us to explain how the Right Pack medicine management system works.

Patients receive individual packets containing a 30-day supply of all their medications, OTC, and supplements. The packets list their medications, time of day to take them, and which day they are for.

There are a number of services that come with Right Pack. Pharmacists review medications and consult with doctors to ensure accuracy. They consult with each patient to make sure they understand the medications they are on and how they work together. They also offer delivery.

For more information about Right Pack, call your local HomeTown pharmacist or call 231-861-4341, extension 3.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.