HomeTown Pharmacists address functional health and help patients achieve better outcomes

MICHIGAN, USA — How easy or challenging is it for you to go about your day-to-day activities? The way you answer that question says a lot about your health and well-being, your functional health status.

The team at HomeTown Pharmacy is keyed-in to your functional health, believing that’s the way to help you feel your best. We sat down with HomeTown Pharmacy President Jonathan Grice and Director of Pharmacy Derek VanGalder to talk about their role in helping folks feel better.

They explained that functional health is a personalized approach to identify an individual’s root cause of their disease states while creating treatment solutions that lead to better patient outcomes. Grice said a pharmacist is the perfect person to assess functional health because they are medications experts and they know how medication will affect an individual’s body.

He said pharmacists are also more accessible and can work with a patient’s current provider to maximize patient outcomes.

The pharmacists at HomeTown are available for consultation about YOUR functional health. Visit www.HomeTownPharmacy.com for a location near you.

