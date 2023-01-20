Let HWC Homeworks add value and safety to your home with a one-day bathroom conversion

Owner and Vice President Mark Pant said the company can handle most any project, from kitchens and bathrooms to basements and countertops.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re thinking about adding value to your home or just making it safer, more comfortable and convenient, HWC Homeworks Corp. can help you achieve it.

Owner and Vice President Mark Pant said the company can handle most any project, from kitchens and bathrooms to basements and countertops. He said their One-Day Bath Service gets construction crews in and out in a day. He said there is no extensive rerouting of plumbing, no messing with wiring, just a “whole new bathroom feel” but for half the cost – a modern look, updated style and improved safety.

Pant said, depending on a client’s need or desire, they can do a tub-to-shower conversion, a new bathtub, or a low-threshold shower. There are options for surround styles and colors, seating, fixtures, glass doors, grab bars for getting in and out, seats for safe showering, non-slip bases, and low-threshold floors.

Pant said, while there are other companies doing similar work, there are several things that set HWC Homeworks apart from their competitors. He said HWC has been serving western Michigan since 1985. They’ve completed more than 10,000 projects, many of them being one-day bath conversions.

“We offer a real low-price guarantee on all our one-day bath conversion projects. Nobody will beat us on price on any apples-to-apples one-day bath project, Pant said. “Plus, HWC is the exclusive home to the No-Pressure Promise. Once we listen to the customer’s needs, we quote their custom project, factoring any promotion going on and that’s it. If they want to sign that day, great. We’ll take it. If they need time to decide, we shake hands and walk out the door. They have 30 days to decide if they want to move forward.”

Pant offered a special promotion on One-Day Bath Conversions. He said anyone who calls 616-531-6766 will save up to $700 on their one-day bath conversion. Plus, financing is available, and they have packages starting at just $99 a month. That includes their No-Pressure Promise and Low-Price Guarantee.

Pant encouraged people to visit one of their two showroom locations to see their products first-hand or visit www.hwchomeworks.com.

Locations:

2010 Porter St. SW - Wyoming

5234 Plainfield Ave. NE – Grand Rapids

