Hospice of Michigan cares for veterans at end of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Nearly a quarter of Hospice of Michigan patients are veterans. Dr. Michael Paletta is the Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical officer at HOM and he joined us to discuss about the commitment to caring for veterans at end of life.

Hospice of Michigan is proud to be a Level 4 partner in the We Honor Veterans program, a collaboration of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs that focuses on respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment of veterans at the end of life.

To learn more about Hospice of Michigan – call their 24-7 contact center at 888-247-5701.

