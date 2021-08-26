Hospice of Michigan Clinical Advisor takes tragic life experience and makes it her rewarding life’s work

Sometimes our life’s experiences are so profound they impact everything that follows.

Sometimes our life’s experiences are so profound they impact everything that follows. Such was the case with Holly DeVivo.

She is a Clinical Advisor with Hospice of Michigan, a career inspired by the loss of her son and the end-of-life care provided to Alex and those who loved him. Holly’s focus as Clinical Advisor is helping be the bridge with physicians – both in the hospital and in private practice – to facilitate those difficult discussions with families who face life-limiting illness.

Many patients and their families struggle with the diagnosis and prognosis. Holly helps them identify their goals and helps explain the resources available to them. Holly is also a certified medical translator.

She connects patients and families within Grand Rapids’ Spanish speaking community. Recently, she offered a course for healthcare providers that provided introductory vocabulary and cultural information to facilitate basic communication between healthcare providers and their Spanish-speaking patients.

