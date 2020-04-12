Hospice of Michigan continues to provide safe, quality end-of-life care during COVID-19

Patricia McDaniel, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Client Services at Hospice of Michigan talks about how her team is muscling through COVID.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused most of us to shift our attention away from life’s routines, but our friends at Hospice of Michigan have never waivered from their mission to provide safe, quality end-of-life care for all, regardless of their ability to pay.

Patricia McDaniel is the Associate Vice President of Marketing and Client Services at Hospice of Michigan and she talked about how her team is muscling through COVID, just like the rest of us.

For more information about Hospice of Michigan, visit www.hom.org or call the 24/7 Contact Center 888-247-5701.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.