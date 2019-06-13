GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Our culture continually challenges men to engage more in “traditionally female” activities at home, yet cultural expectations of their behavior are not often in sync with these notions, especially when it comes how men express feelings and emotions.

When it comes to dealing with the death of a loved one, men often suppress their grief in light of cultural expectations that they remain strong and in control. But suppressing sadness over a loss can have a long-lasting, even permanent, negative impact on a man’s emotional health. Left buried, unresolved grief can cause prolonged turmoil, bitterness, family problems and ill health.

Hospice of Michigan is dedicated to providing grief support to everyone in the community. Recognizing that some men may feel more comfortable talking to other men about their grief Hospice of Michigan offers Men and Grief support group. It is a lunch group hosted/facilitated by Larry Dugan, a long-time Hospice of Michigan volunteer. Hospice of Michigan also offers grief support groups including Grief 101 and Loss of a Spouse. While they are attended by both men and women, they’re also open to everyone – even if you didn’t use Hospice of Michigan services. For more information, visit www.hom.org and click on the Grief Support tab at the top of the home page.

